http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bFIv-inTsgg/

During an interview that aired during Wednesday’s broadcast of Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace, the moderator for the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden a night earlier.

Cruz acknowledged the difficulties in moderating the debate but said Wallace did a lousy job masking who he was supporting on November 3.

“I think Wallace did an abysmal job,” he said. “I think he was whiny and petulant. I think he wanted to be the center of attention. I think he prevented them … now look, this is not an easy debate, this was not an easy debate to moderate. I will give him that. But he, it was much more about him than about the debaters. And I also think it’s no, it’s not complicated that Chris Wallace is voting for Joe Biden, that his politics are liberal.”

“And he, you know, the snide comments he made after several of Trump’s comments, I think, had no business coming from a debate moderator,” Wallace added. “And his repeatedly his questions were essentially an oppo research dump, that they were equivalent of asking Trump when did you stop beating your wife, and he didn’t do that on the other side. It was clear which side he was rooting for, and that’s a bad thing for a debate moderator.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

