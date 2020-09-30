https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-torches-comey-your-probe-into-trump-was-corrupt-politicized-and-weaponized/

“A surprising new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped Covid-19 patients better survive in the hospital,” posted CNN on July 3 rd .

Senator Ted Cruz demanded Twitter ban CNN from its platform Tuesday night; pointing out the network promoted the same treatment for CoVID-19 that got Donald Trump Jr’s account frozen this week.

CRUZ MISSILE: Senator Says ‘The Future of Our Country and the American Dream’ at Stake in 2020

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20

Texas Senator Ted Cruz weighed-in Monday morning on the state of the presidential race this November; saying the “future of our country and the American Dream” is at stake in 2020.

“We’re at a crossroads. The future of our country and the American dream are very much at stake in 2020. We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Cruz.

Sen. @tedcruz: “The future of our country and the American dream are very much at stake in 2020.” pic.twitter.com/uQvRMUf0ws — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

“If the Democrats win Texas, it’s all over… We lose control of Washington. We lose precious freedoms we all believe in, like the right to free speech, religious liberty, the Second Amendment,” he added.

Watch Cruz’ comments above.