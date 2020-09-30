https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/navy-seals-dump-brotherhood-to-be-more-inclusive/

President Donald Trump said that if the liberal Democrat governors out there didn’t put an end to the rioting, he’d send in the U.S. Army. Here is the legal basis for such an action.

Steve Vladeck, the A. Dalton Cross Professor in Law at the University of Texas School of Law, posted an informative Twitter thread laying out the legal justification for sending in the U.S. Army to quell riots.

“There’s a fair amount of disinformation and misinformation going around about the federal government’s legal authority to use troops to help respond to the unrest in Minneapolis,” Vladeck tweeted on Saturday.

The law prof went on to lay out the legal case for using federal forces to stop rioters:

Whether it is a good idea to send in the U.S. Army is far more of a political question, than a legal one. As you can see, there are legal provisions to do so.

Still it usually proves politically unpopular enough to prevent presidents from resorting to this option.

But Trump is not really the “usual” politician, is he?

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...