President Donald Trump said that if the liberal Democrat governors out there didn’t put an end to the rioting, he’d send in the U.S. Army. Here is the legal basis for such an action.

Steve Vladeck, the A. Dalton Cross Professor in Law at the University of Texas School of Law, posted an informative Twitter thread laying out the legal justification for sending in the U.S. Army to quell riots.

“There’s a fair amount of disinformation and misinformation going around about the federal government’s legal authority to use troops to help respond to the unrest in Minneapolis,” Vladeck tweeted on Saturday.

The law prof went on to lay out the legal case for using federal forces to stop rioters:

1. “Isn’t the military already on the ground”? A: Yes, the MN National Guard has been deployed by Gov. Walz. But the Guard wears (at least) two hats. Right now, it’s wearing its “state” hat, subject to the control solely of the Governor, which is uncontroversial. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020

2a. As relevant here, the Insurrection Act (https://t.co/XlSIdEvBfi) and 10 U.S.C. § 12406, which governs federalization of Guard troops (https://t.co/PhRPmIjg7n). When these statutes are (properly) invoked, there is no Posse Comitatus problem with domestic use of the military. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020

4. “But if the Governor has already called out the National Guard, doesn’t that block them from being federalized?” A: No. The authorities to federalize the Guard do not depend on what they were doing beforehand; there may just be less *need* to do so if they’re already on site. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020

5a. Historically, the real checks on abuse of these authorities have been political. The Insurrection Act hasn’t been invoked since 1992—largely because domestic use of the military is generally unpopular. But it’s not implausible to argue that these statutes *could* apply now. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020

5c. There’s a lot more to say on the topic, but I don’t want to belabor the key points. If you’re curious about the broader historical and constitutional foundation for these authorities, see this paper I wrote back in 2004:https://t.co/GKRF5phBKg Thanks for reading!! /end — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020

Whether it is a good idea to send in the U.S. Army is far more of a political question, than a legal one. As you can see, there are legal provisions to do so.

Still it usually proves politically unpopular enough to prevent presidents from resorting to this option.

But Trump is not really the “usual” politician, is he?

