As Twitchy told you, last night, Joe Biden told Donald Trump “I am the Democratic Party right now”:

President Trump: “Your party wants to go Socialist… and they’re going to dominate you, Joe. You know that.” Joe Biden: “I am the Democratic Party right now.” Trump: “Not according to Harris.”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/sYs0OSeobL — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020

Trump’s point about Kamala Harris being the de facto Democratic Party is a fair one. And for what it’s worth, GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw seems to agree that Joe Biden — despite what he may tell us — is definitely not in the driver’s seat. At least not on the road the Democratic Party is heading down right now:

Joe Biden made it clear last night that he is the Democrat Party. He acts like he’s the moderate who will control the radical left. But the reality is the exact opposite. It is the radical left who controls Joe Biden. Just look at his own words from the debate. THREAD — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 30, 2020

Crenshaw’s evidence is pretty compelling:

The Democrat Party is now the party of abolishing the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court with liberal judges. Biden wouldn’t even answer the question about whether he would support this policy.https://t.co/m9IFEMy05Q — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden sure doesn’t sound like someone who’s in control.

Democrats are now the party of the Green New Deal. Joe Biden said it is not his plan, but he defended it last night, saying it would “pay for itself.” And if it isn’t his plan… why does he praise it on his website as a “crucial framework”…? Because AOC is his energy advisor. pic.twitter.com/JNyAcmkIvR — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden gets so confused these days.

Democrats won’t condemn Antifa, or even admit they exist. Biden was clear he agrees with them, downplaying the group that has sparked riots and destroyed businesses as just an “idea.” This is the same rhetoric I pushed back against with the FBI Director.https://t.co/ayXAyAvdvZ — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 30, 2020

Biden also wants to raise taxes dramatically. He bragged about $4T in new taxes, then oddly claimed that’d lead to economic growth? But one study found his plan would lower after-tax incomes for everyone, including 1.4% for the middle class.https://t.co/66fK40nTCf — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 30, 2020

Biden’s left hand doesn’t know what his lefter hand is doing.

When Joe Biden says “I am the Democratic Party,” he’s right. This is the party of socialist policies, higher taxes, takeover of health care, and excuses for violent mobs and Antifa. And Joe Biden represents them. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden is clinging desperately to power and relevance by representing the increasingly far-Left Democratic Party, but ultimately, for them, he’s just a means to an end.

