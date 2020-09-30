https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/david-bossie-campaign-debate-david-bossie/2020/09/30/id/989740

Tuesday’s presidential debate showed President Donald Trump has an advantage of intensity and support from law enforcement on his side over Democrat nominee Joe Biden, David Bossie, 2016 deputy campaign manager for the Trump Campaign, told Newsmax TV.

“This president obviously has the intensity advantage, and we’re going to use that,” Bossie told Wednesday’s “Stinchfield.” “We used it in 2016. We built an entire campaign using his word ethic, using his intensity, and of course, using the issues that were on his side in 2016 in that campaign against Hilary Clinton.

“That is why Donald Trump is going to win reelection.”

“President Trump is going to win and win decisively, I think because the issues are on our side, and the American people are tired of what he was talking about last night, which is Joe Biden can’t even name one police organization that’s endorsed him, why?” Bossie added

“Everyone has endorsed the president because they know he has the cops’ back. And we are a nation of laws. And the only thing between us and anarchy, the only thing between civil society and anarchy, are the women and men in blue.”

