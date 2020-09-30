https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/debate

Round 1 of Trump vs. Biden. In this clip, Steven Crowder and the “Louder with Crowder” team livestreamed Tuesday’s first presidential debate. Moderator Chris Wallace asked Biden if his health care plan included a government takeover of private insurance. Watch Biden and Trump spar over the Affordable Care Act.”

REPEAL OBAMACARE! Trump and Biden Spar Over ACA | Louder With Crowder

Trump defends his plan to repeal Obamacare a week after the election while Biden tries to remember where he is. Want to watch the full show every day? Join #…

