We’ve already told you about Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee letting James Comey have it at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing today. Then it was somebody else’s turn:

Senator Cruz ended his time by taking Comey and his spin to the woodshed:

Shortly before Cruz reminded Comey of the legacy he’s left at the FBI, the Texas senator got Comey to toss Andrew McCabe under the bus:

Here’s that exchange:

We’re just guessing that if McCabe testifies he’d try and do the opposite and toss Comey under the bus.

Pass the popcorn.

