To slow the spread of COVID-19, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings such as grocery stores where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Medical experts say that “Apart from avoiding crowded indoor spaces, the most effective thing people can do is wear masks.” Some state and local governments mandate the use of face masks or coverings in specific settings, typically in retail establishments and on public transportation. As face-covering requirements multiply around the country, lawsuits challenging them to follow.

Trump has been reluctant to wear a mask himself in public. He wore one for the first time in public during a visit to a military hospital back in July, but has otherwise avoided putting one on in front of the press.

The President said he would not consider a national mandate on mask-wearing in a new interview with Fox set to air on Sunday.

When asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace whether he would consider instituting a mandate, Trump responded, “No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that, no.”

Unlike him, the Dems are all in with mask mandate, but two of them were caught on a hot mich calling the face masks a political theatre.

We are talking about Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) and Democrat PA Rep. Wendy Ullman who were caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling face masks “political theater.”

Governor Wolf imposed a statewide mask mandate earlier this summer.

Gov. Wolf is offscreen but he was caught on a hot mic telling Rep, Ullman he was going to take his mask off when he speaks during the presser.

Rep. Ullman responds, “I will as well, just I’m waiting so that we can do a little political theater.”

“Okay,” Governor Wolf said laughing in agreement.

“So that it’s on camera,” Ullman said.

Confirmation of what we already know!

Other’s lives are just a game to these people.

