Democrat strategist Michael Gordon says both presidential candidates lost in Tuesday night’s presidential debate, but he was especially critically of party nominee Joe Biden, saying he missed an opportunity to convince voters he should be president, not Donald Trump.

“He did not close the deal,” Gordon, a Justice Department spokesman for the Clinton administration, told “Just the News AM” host Carrie Sheffield, explaining that Biden did not sufficiently make succinct, strong arguments on why he should be the person to replace Trump.

Gordon gave Biden higher marks for looking directly into the camera and realizing the need to speak directly to the American people, but still questioned his debate strategy.

“He also shouldn’t play on Trump’s ground, right?” Gordon continued. “When he said, ‘Shut up’ and things like that, that’s Trump territory.”

