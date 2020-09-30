https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/disgusting-joe-biden-calls-trump-racist-lectures-americans-insults-demeaning-answer-video/

In last night’s debate Chris Wallace asked President Trump about his executive orders against the very hateful white privilege indoctrination, something Chris Wallace obviously supports.

Joe Biden jumped in an immediately told President Trump, “You’re a racist.” Then Joe went on to say in the same answer how insults are demeaning.

Joe Biden went on to call the sitting president a killer, a liar, a “racist,” a “clown,” and told him to “shut up.”

This was true snapshot at what Joe Biden and Democrats think of President Trump and all of his supporters. Joe Biden and the Democrat party, the party of the KKK, believe ALL Trump voters are deplorable, irredeemable and racist. Democrats are willing to destroy the country with hateful “white privilege” trainings to prove their point.

TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump to Tell His Supporters to Not Riot!! WTH? After BLM-Antifa Rip Apart the Country! (VIDEO)

This is the dark side of the Democrat Party and Joe Biden and should scare the hell out of every American. A Democrat future is a future of quotas, hate speech, division, lies and insults.

Joe Biden hates the American people and American workers as much as he hates Donald Trump.

Literally in the same answer… Biden smears President Trump as a racist Then lectures everyone how important teaching white privilege is because insults can be “very demeaning” and we “don’t want to hurt other people’s feelings” pic.twitter.com/Hq43SKD4UX — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

