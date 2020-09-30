https://www.theepochtimes.com/disney-to-lay-off-about-28000-parks-employees-due-to-coronavirus-hit_3519476.html

A general view of the entrance of Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, Calif., on March 13, 2020. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

LOS ANGELES—Walt Disney Co will lay off roughly 28,000 employees in its theme parks division, the company said on Tuesday, as its resorts struggle with limited attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney has reopened all of its parks except California’s Disneyland. About two-thirds of the laid-off employees are part-time workers, the company said in a statement.

By Lisa Richwine