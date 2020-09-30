https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/do-we-smell-a-lawsuit-joe-biden-tries-to-shame-donald-trump-by-baselessly-insinuating-that-kyle-rittenhouse-is-a-white-supremacist-video/

And they say Donald Trump is careless and thoughtless. Has anyone been paying attention to Joe Biden lately?

All signs point to yes.

See for yourselves (check the 0:12 mark):

There’s Kyle Rittenhouse, front and center in a tweet about white supremacists.

He should be ashamed — and sued.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer sure seems to think so:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...