http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XN9n1t2u9kw/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called out Fox News host Chris Wallace for trying to protect former Vice President Joe Biden at the first presidential debate on Tuesday night.

“Can you believe this guy? I was debating two people last night,” Donald Trump said, speaking to a raucous crowd at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

The president boasted that he won the debate against Biden despite Wallace’s repeated attempts to interrupt his attacks on Biden.

“Liberal media is very upset that I took the fight to Biden and exposed his very dangerous agenda,” he said. Trump recalled that he tried to force Biden to use the term “law enforcement” during the debate but was interrupted by Wallace.

“He was choking; he got saved!” Trump said, referring to Biden.

“Then Chris Wallace says, ‘Okay. Let’s go to the next question. He’s in trouble; let me protect him for Fox,’” Trump continued.

The president appeared annoyed by the coverage of the debate and Wallace’s role in the debate.

“I’m so disappointed in Fox,” Trump said. “I’m not just running against Joe Biden, I’m running against the corrupt far-left media socialists and communists in the Democrat party.”

The president gloated that he finally got the chance to attack Biden on his son Hunter Biden’s corrupt dealings overseas but that the former vice president was “protected” by Chris Wallace.

“The press doesn’t want to talk about it, and Chris Wallace is like, ‘We don’t want to discuss that,’” Trump said. “Oh, it’s so sad.”

“I’ve got news for Joe,” Trump continued. “If you ever became president, you have to deal with some of the toughest people in the world, and Chris Wallace is very very easy by comparison.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

