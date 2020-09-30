http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/E16N1YSXl50/

President Donald Trump described Tuesday night’s presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden as “fun” despite repeatedly crossing with the moderator, Fox News host Chris Wallace.

“Chris had a tough night,” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a New York Times article about Wallace’s performance. “Two on one was not surprising, but fun.”

The president frequently interrupted Biden during the debate, leading Wallace to repeatedly interrupt the president to demand that he follow the rules. Biden repeatedly told Trump to “shut up” and described the president as a “clown,” “the worst president America has ever had,” even called him a “racist.”

Trump described Biden as not smart.

“Don’t ever use the word smart with me,” he said. “Nothing smart about you Joe.”

Trump also recalled Biden’s attempt during the debate to distance himself from ideas supported by the radical left.

“Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves!” Trump wrote. “Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership!”

Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Trump also retweeted several criticisms of Wallace on Twitter and shared a photo of the matchup between him and the team of Wallace and Biden.

