Donald Trump Jr. joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Wednesday with his reaction to the first presidential debate Tuesday night between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Glenn brought up an exchange when moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump to condemn “white supremacists and right-wing militia” — despite the fact he has already done so repeatedly and just last week even vowed to designate the Ku Klux Klan as a terrorist organization. By contrast, Wallace did not ask Biden to condemn Antifa, which the former vice president actually defended by calling “an idea, not an organization.”

“This is the double standard that we go against,” Trump Jr. said. “So, Donald Trump can literally call the KKK a terrorist organization. Donald Trump can actually do things to help the African American community, like prison reform [and] opportunity zones. Joe Biden gets to talk about it for 50 years, not do anything, have his own vice presidential candidate essentially call him a racist during the debates, be friends with the biggest segregationist in the world, push for a crime bill that destroyed so many in the African American community — but [they blame] Donald Trump?”

He also talked about the latest news on Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, and how, when it comes to the media, he believes Joe Biden “gets the best of all worlds.”

