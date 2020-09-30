https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518938-ex-rnc-chairman-says-hes-voting-for-biden

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Marc Racicot said this week that he would that he will not vote for President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE in November.

“I regret that I will cause consternation perhaps in some corners, but even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him,” Racicot, who is also a former Republican governor of Montana, said during a Tuesday interview on Yellowstone Public Radio. “That means I will be voting for Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE for president.”

Racicot did not provide details about why he was choosing to endorse the Democratic presidential nominee, according to the Missoulian newspaper.

“I’m not going to march lockstep with him every step of the way or with the administration. I’ll have disagreements, I’m certain,” Racicot said of Biden. “But the content of a man’s character or a woman’s character to serve in that capacity is more important than any other issue that I have to consider as a matter of conscience.”

The former governor, who previously served as the chairman of former President George W. Bush’s reelection campaign, said the presidency this year has threatened the American way of life.

“I think that our form of government, and therefore life and decision-making, is at risk because we simply have moved away from the fundamental operational dynamics of how to go about governing ourselves,” Racicot said, according to the outlet.

Racicot made a similar plea against Trump in 2016, writing for The Washington Post that Trump “has demonstrated neither the aforementioned qualities of principled leadership, nor offered any substantive or serious conservative policy proposals consistent with historical Republican Party platform positions.”

“In 2016 I made it very plain, in July … I couldn’t vest my confidence in Donald Trump,” he said during his Tuesday interview. “And I don’t intend to vest that confidence in Donald Trump today because I have even more grave doubts than I did in 2016.”

Racicot is not the only former RNC chairman who will not be voting for Trump. Michael Steele has emerged as a frequent critic of the president and the modern Republican Party.

On Tuesday after the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, Michael Steele said Trump “has shown his ass.”

“He does not deserve to sit in that chair behind the Resolute Desk; nor does he deserve the respect afforded his predecessors–he has not earned it. His performance tonight disgraced the American people,” the MSNBC analyst wrote on Twitter.

America, this president has shown his ass tonight. He does not deserve to sit in that chair behind the Resolute Desk; nor does he deserve the respect afforded his predecessors–he has not earned it. His performance tonight disgraced the American people. #Debates2020 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 30, 2020

