CLAIM: President Donald Trump votes via a mail-in-ballot.

VERDICT: FALSE. The president votes using an absentee ballot and has done so for years.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden falsely claimed during Tuesday night’s first presidential debate that Trump votes using a mail-in ballot.

“The fact is there are going to be millions of people because of COVID that are going to be voting by mail-in ballots like he does, ” Biden said of the president.

“He sits behind the resolute desk and sends his ballot to Florida,” Biden said.

But Biden’s claim is incorrect. Trump explained during the debate that a “solicited” or absentee ballot is okay and not fraudulent because you are asking for it, adding that he had “done that.”

In 2020, after the president changed his primary residence to Florida, he voted absentee in the state’s presidential primary election.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that a representative for Trump picked up absentee ballots from the Palm Beach County Elections office and returned them the day before the primary election.

Trump had also voted absentee in the 2018 midterms and in the 2017 New York City mayoral race while living in New York.

