https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/30/jake-tapper-describes-friends-6th-grade-daughter-running-out-of-room-in-tears-over-trump-at-debate-978844

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

CNN proved that its post-debate analysis could be worse than the event itself as anchor Jake Tapper and other so-called journalists had an unprofessional meltdown on the air.

The CNN hosts unloaded scathing criticism of President Donald Trump while providing cover for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday following the first 2020 presidential debate. The comments ranged from lies about the president’s remarks, melodramatic shock, profanity and even Tapper’s claim that a friend’s young daughter was so “appalled” by Trump that she ran to bed in tears.

Tapper sparked a wave of mockery and backlash on social media after his on-air account of a 6th-grade girl who allegedly had an over-emotional reaction to the president’s performance during the contentious debate from Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

“We’re all getting text messages from friends all over the country,” Tapper told his colleagues.

“A friend of mine in Kansas City, watching her first debate with her 6th-grade daughter. Daughter bursts into tears and has to run to bed because she was so appalled…what she saw from the President of the United States,” Tapper recounted as the cameras focused on Dana Bash shaking her head.

LOL get real https://t.co/NmlXwLdaz5 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 30, 2020

Tapper’s anecdote landed with a thud on social media, however, as Twitter users slammed him for a story that many believed never even happened.

yeah that didn’t happen — Erich Arbor (@ArborErich) September 30, 2020

File that under, “things that never happened.” — CajaClur (@catholicgrl5) September 30, 2020

Top tier liberal propaganda — washington football team enthusiast (@SotoShuffle) September 30, 2020

Other Twitter users questioned the 6th-grade girl’s home environment.

My eighth grader busted out laughing— at all of them. Maybe if parents didn’t act like Chicken Little with their innocent children they wouldn’t be so emotionally damaged. — Ashley (@MrsPatriot3) September 30, 2020

if she were watching the riots she would have been extremely happy, from the sounds of the “stable” home environment. — 6% Ruin (@NobodyStarving) September 30, 2020

When I was in 6th grade, my parents made sure I was in bed at 9 p.m. on a school night, possibly with the opportunity to read a book for half an hour before lights out. Maybe Jake should suggest better parenting skills to his friends. — The Kidd (@LauraKi91383967) September 30, 2020

The post-debate reactions on CNN were stunning in their lack of objectivity, as Tapper and others bashed the president while defending Biden, who called Trump a “clown,” a “racist,” the “worst president…ever,” and told him to “shut up” during the 90-minute event.

“That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck,” the host of “The Lead” said at the end of the debate. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen, in fact it wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace.”

“We’ll talk about who won the debate and who lost the debate. But I can tell you one thing for sure, the American people lost, tonight. Because that was horrific,” he added.

Bash agreed, saying Tapper had taken “the words out of my mouth.”

After noting Tapper’s “high-minded language” she added: “I’m just going to say it like it is: That was a sh– show!”

“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” @jaketapper says. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace.” “That was a shit show,” @DanaBashCNN adds. pic.twitter.com/EhTIeM7Skc — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 30, 2020

“And, you know, we’re on cable, we can say that,” she said, defending herself. “Apologies for being maybe a little bit crude. But that is really the phrase that I’m getting from people on both sides of the aisle on text. And it’s the only phrase I can think of to really describe it.”

CNN’s White House correspondent Abby Phillip called the debate “a complete disaster on all fronts.”

Tapper later ended his program with an overdramatic claim that Trump wants to destroy the country.

“And one final thought before we throw it over to Anderson [Cooper]. At the end there, when Chris Wallace was pressing the President, ably, on the idea of would he concede if he loses. Joe Biden said yes, of course, I will. The President wouldn’t,” Tapper said. “And what occurred to me is the thought that the President does not think he’s going to win this election. And he wants to bring the rest of us down with him.”

Latest posts by Frieda Powers see all)



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

