The Louisville police officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor is looking to retire and his family is raising money online so he can purchase the remainder of his service time to leave the force early, reports The Courier-Journal.

Detective Myles Cosgrove’s family in an online campaign on GiveSendGo.com is seeking $75,000 to purchase the rest of his service time “so that he can retire and continue to focus on the safety of his family.”

The campaign says the family has been put “continually at-risk over the past few months.”

“It has recently become clear that it will be impossible for Myles to safely return to his position serving the community with the Louisville Metro Police Department,” the family wrote.

A grand jury in the Taylor case last week decided not to indict Cosgrove or the other two officers involved in Taylor’s death. Cosgrove is on administrative leave while separate internal and FBI investigations are conducted into the March 13 botched drug raid at Taylor’s apartment.

Only one officer involved in the shooting – Brett Hankison – is facing wanton endangerment charges in state court for firing blindly into an adjoining apartment that was occupied.

