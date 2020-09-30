https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-executed-hillarys-illegal-plot-to-smear-trump/
Can’t do that, “we” have to “preserve the institutions” (continue Deep State rogue parallel government)! We can’t admit that a former president, America’s first Kenyan, gay president, was a criminal thug, and a former First Lady is an evil, greedy, satanic traitor, even though their crimes are common knowledge, and the DOJ, FBI, State Dept, CDC, media, and IC are now known to be complicit, private armies working for those criminals. “We” have to pretend that these people aren’t criminals, and let them continue their crime spree! So much for Durham and Barr, fixers for the crooks.
They may destroy the Republic, but that doesn’t mean we are going to accept their communist NWO collective.