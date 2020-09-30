https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/feminist-icon-helen-reddy-dies-78/

(USA TODAY) – Helen Reddy, the iconic Australian singer best known for her empowerment anthem “I Am Woman,” has died at age 78.

Reddy’s family confirmed to USA TODAY in a statement that she died Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy,” wrote the singer’s children, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers. “She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”

Before Reddy wrote her famous lyrics, “I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman,” she had become fed up with the sexism she encountered in her career.

