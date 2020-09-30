https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/firefighters-paramedics-union-philadelphia-endorses-trump-2020/

Trump is doing even better with union voters in 2020 than he did in 2016.

In Philadelphia, the firefighters and paramedics union has now endorsed his reelection.

It’s pretty simple to understand this. Working people know Trump has their back. Democrats have sided with the mob.

NTD News reports:

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden in First Presidential Debate 9 PM ET — 90 Minutes and NO Breaks

Philadelphia Firefighters, Paramedics Union Endorses Trump’s Reelection A union representing firefighters and paramedics in Philadelphia endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, as the president picks up more and more unions representing first responders. The Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union, or Local 22, announced on Sept. 29 that it is breaking with the International Association of Fire Fighters, an ally of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and is endorsing Trump. The union said that the IAFF’s leadership has “lost touch with the will of the membership.” “The members of Local 22 respectfully break with the undemocratic IAFF endorsement of Joe Biden and pledge our full support to President Donald J. Trump,” said Local 22 President Mike Bresnan in a statement. “The Biden endorsement was done without a canvas of local unions and the consideration of the rank and file IAFF membership.” Bresnan said that Local 22 members “overwhelmingly chose” President Trump when asked who they support. “They know what is at stake in this election and this endorsement should be a wake-up call to IAFF leaders.”

This is a huge endorsement win for Trump.

Philly firefighters, paramedics union breaks with IAFF to endorse Donald Trump – Washington Times https://t.co/DAYcZ2N6D6 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 29, 2020

“They know what is at stake in this election” A #Union representing #Firefighters and #Paramedics in #Philadelphia endorsed President Trump’s reelection bid, as the president picks up more and more unions representing #FirstResponders. https://t.co/85ckOJVGY4 — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) September 29, 2020

These first responders are heroes and Trump treats them that way.

He deserves their trust.

(Image:Source)

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

