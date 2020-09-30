https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/found-the-bigot-maybe-this-blue-checked-sports-director-anchor-shouldntve-called-gop-sen-tim-scott-uncle-tom-huh/

GOP Sen. Tim Scott thinks Donald Trump could’ve done a better job handling Chris Wallace’s question about white supremacists last night:

WATCH: Tim Scott says Trump “misspoke” with white supremacy remark, should correct Proud Boys comment https://t.co/5CilHMDYeo pic.twitter.com/E9UpqPLWzh — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020

More from The Hill:

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace‘s comment. … I think he misspoke, I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,” Scott said, when asked by ABC News if he found Trump’s remarks concerning. Asked directly to denounce white supremacists and militia groups who have aligned themselves with him, Trump instead argued that “almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.”

Well, for what it’s worth, News 12 Connecticut sports director and anchor Fred Gerteiny doesn’t care for Scott’s take. So, he used civility to register his disagreement.

Just kidding! He said something really racist:

Thanks Uncle Tom — Fred Gerteiny (@FredGerteiny) September 30, 2020

What’s that, Fred?

Ah. That’s what we thought you said.

Found the bigot ☝️ — Cardinal Fill The Da%! Seat (@Gimblin) September 30, 2020

I’m pretty sure you don’t get to say that. — Brian (@bhg70) September 30, 2020

Protected tweets in 3…2…1.. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) September 30, 2020

We can still see his tweets, but if he does decide to protect them, it may not do him much good.

Might as well get ahead of the curve and change that bio of yours to “Former Sports Director/Anchor”, Fred. — Ben 🇦🇲 (@BLucareli) September 30, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

