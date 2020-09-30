https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/france-announces-gradual-ban-wild-animals-circuses/

(BBC) – France has said it will gradually ban the use of wild animals in travelling circuses as part of sweeping new animal welfare measures.

On Tuesday, Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili said, “Our attitude to wild animals has changed.”

She also announced a ban on farming minks for fur and on keeping dolphins and orcas in captivity in marine parks.

The move was hailed as “an historic victory” by leading animal rights groups.

“It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these [wild] animals,” Ms Pompili said during a press conference.

“It is time that our ancestral fascination with these wild beings no longer means they end up in captivity.”

