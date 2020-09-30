https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/30/georgetown-university-football-player-dijon-williams-arrested-murder-charge/

A Georgetown University football player was arrested on first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing a man in Washington, D.C., numerous sources reported.

Dijon Williams, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a Lawrenceville, Georgia home Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the July 21 fatal shooting of Nurudeen Thomas, 30, in Northwhest Washington, roughly 6 miles from Georgetown’s campus, the Associated Press reported.

#Breaking Georgetown University Football player arrested in Georgia. Dijon Williams was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. for First Degree Murder. Dijon Williams has been immediately suspended from Georgetown’s Football team. pic.twitter.com/hm6Jghntau — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) September 29, 2020

Thomas was found suffering from a gunshot wound before he was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Williams was a wide receiver for the Division I team at Georgetown and played in 5 games his junior year. The fall season was postponed due to the pandemic. Williams was suspended from the team, the University said in a statement Tuesday according to the AP. (RELATED: Twitter Removes Georgetown Prof Who Called For ‘Castration’ Of White Men)

“While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news,” the University said.

If a student athlete is arrested, they are suspended from all team activities until further notice and are subject to adjudication and disciplinary action under the university’s student code of conduct, Fox 5 reported.

Williams was transported to a federal holding facility and is pending extradition to D.C., according to Fox 5.