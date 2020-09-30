https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-vote-by-mail-ballots/2020/09/30/id/989571

Democrats who have requested mail-in ballots in five battleground states outnumber Republicans by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, which is raising concern levels in the GOP.

The Washington Post reported that 52% of the more than 9 million voters in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine, and Iowa who have asked for ballots are Democrats. Just 28% have been Republicans and 20% are unaffiliated.

Further, internal data from both parties indicates similar trends in Ohio, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. And in the two states where information about returned ballots is available, Florida and North Carolina, more Democrats than Republicans have sent their ballots back.

The Republican Party is growing concerned about the trend after President Donald Trump has spent the last several weeks bashing the practice of voting by mail and claiming that the U.S. Postal Service won’t be able to handle the millions of ballots that are expected to pass through the system. And he says that voter fraud is already occurring.

GOP pollster Whit Ayres told the Post the early trends are “stunning.” An unnamed Republican strategist added that “it’s astronomical,” and that he is “horrified.”

“You see these numbers in a state like North Carolina, and how can you not be concerned?” the strategist said.

Nearly 1 million Americans have already voted ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Earlier this month, it was reported that more Democrats than Republicans have requested mail-in ballots in swing states as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, causing many Americans to choose voting by mail over voting at a polling place.

