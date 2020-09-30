https://thehill.com/homenews/house/518927-gop-lawmaker-calls-trump-biden-debate-an-embarrassment

Republican Rep. Paul MitchellPaul MitchellOvernight Defense: Congress recommends nuclear arms treaty be extended | Dems warn Turkey | Military’s eighth COVID death identified Bipartisan congressional task force recommends extending nuclear treaty with Russia GOP wants more vision, policy from Trump at convention MORE (Mich.) expressed his frustration with the Tuesday night presidential debate, calling it an “embarrassment.”

The debate between President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE was riddled with personal attacks and constant interruptions. Subsequently, less time was spent discussing the two politicians’ policy differences.

“I watched the presidential debate last night, like many Americans and people around the world,” Mitchell tweeted. “The inability to have a civilized discussion about our beliefs, values, and policies is not helpful, and the debate was an embarrassment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I watched the presidential debate last night, like many Americans and people around the world. The inability to have a civilized discussion about our beliefs, values, and policies is not helpful, and the debate was an embarrassment. — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) September 30, 2020

The debate was moderated by Fox News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE, who struggled to enforce the rules of the debate and at one point scolded Trump for repeated interruptions.

A CBS poll immediately after the debate found 69 percent of those watching said that the debate made them feel “annoyed.”

Several major media hosts — most of whom have moderated presidential debates themselves — also expressed concern with how the debate played out.

CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashThe Memo: Debate or debacle? Wallace struggles to keep order in nasty first debate CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the last presidential debate’ between Biden, Trump MORE called the debate “a shitshow,” and her colleague Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperWallace struggles to keep order in nasty first debate CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the last presidential debate’ between Biden, Trump CNN’s Dana Bash on first debate: ‘That was a s— show’ MORE called it a “hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck.” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowThe Memo: Debate or debacle? Fox News tops broadcast networks for first time in 3rd quarter Glenn Greenwald tells Megyn Kelly he has been ‘formally banned’ from MSNBC MORE tweeted, “Perhaps we could also debate by mail.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

