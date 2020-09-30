https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/gop-rep-doug-collins-formally-calls-on-fbi-director-christopher-wray-resign-for-being-complicit-in-russia-collusion-narrative/
FBI Director Christopher Wray has been skating on pretty thin ice with some Republican lawmakers for a while.
A couple of weeks ago, GOP Rep. Doug Collins tweeted that “It’s time for Chris Wray to resign”:
It’s time for Chris Wray to resign. https://t.co/Ymdo80EQu7
— Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) September 17, 2020
And today, Collins is making his request official:
Christopher Wray has proven unwilling or unable to bring accountability to the FBI.
I’m urging him to do the right thing for this country and RESIGN. pic.twitter.com/YcF3uURLtv
— Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 30, 2020
Will Wray “do the right thing” and leave, or will he stick around and try to ride out the storm?
***
