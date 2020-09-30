https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/519050-gop-senators-pan-debate-s-show-awful-embarrassment

Republican senators, one after the other on Wednesday, panned the first presidential debate between President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE.

They appeared exasperated by the chaotic, roughly two-hour clash that was marked by near constant crosstalk and personal attacks. And they argued more more focus should be put on policy when the two candidates meet again next month.

“It was awful,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiEnergy innovation bill can deliver jobs and climate progress Durbin: Democrats can ‘slow’ Supreme Court confirmation ‘perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at most’ Senate GOP set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (R-Alaska) told reporters.

Asked what she thought about the debate Sen. Deb Fischer Debra (Deb) Strobel FischerHillicon Valley: Election officials prepare for new Russian interference battle | ‘Markeyverse’ of online fans helps take down a Kennedy | GOP senators unveil bill to update tech liability protections Google, Apple, eBay to meet virtually with lawmakers for tech group’s annual fly-in Congress botched the CFPB’s leadership — here’s how to fix it MORE (R-Neb.) paused for a moment, before responding: “It was exhausting.”

Other GOP senators were more direct in their criticism with Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden’s debate game plan? Keep cool and win President Trump faces Herculean task in first debate HBO’s Oliver laments ‘dark week’ after Barrett nomination: ‘Hopeless’ MORE (R-Utah) calling it an “embarrassment” and Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseThe Memo: Trump furor stokes fears of unrest Why a backdoor to encrypted data is detrimental to cybersecurity and data integrity McEnany says Trump will accept result of ‘free and fair election’ MORE (R-Neb.) calling it a “shitshow.”

“It was the least educational debate of any presidential debate I’ve ever seen,” said Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate Democrats want to avoid Kavanaugh 2.0 Trump’s Teflon problem: Nothing sticks, including the ‘wins’ Durbin: Democrats can ‘slow’ Supreme Court confirmation ‘perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at most’ MORE (R-Maine), who is in a tough reelection fight.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynBig donors fund state parties at record levels Trump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Fears grow of chaotic election MORE (R-Texas) compared the debate to a “brawl,” while Sen. James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Appeals court revives House lawsuit against military funding for border wall | Dems push for limits on transferring military gear to police | Lawmakers ask for IG probe into Pentagon’s use of COVID-19 funds Democrats push to limit transfer of military-grade gear to police Chamber of Commerce endorses McSally for reelection MORE (R-Okla.) urged Trump to “restrain himself a little” during the next debate.

Biden and Trump clashed over a host of issues during Tuesday’s night face off, the first of the 2020 cycle, including climate change, healthcare and the Supreme Court. But the debate will be remembered more for how quickly it went off the rails as moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE struggled to get the candidates to stick to their time limits and Trump sparked bipartisan criticism when he refused to denounce white supremacists.

Several GOP senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellIn rare move, Schumer forces vote to consider health care bill amid Supreme Court tensions COVID-19 talks hit crucial stretch Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting MORE (R-Ky.), distanced themselves from Trump over those remarks.

“With regard to the white supremacy issue, I want to associate myself with the remarks of Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottAdvising Capitol Hill on insurance Author Ryan Girdusky: RNC worked best when highlighting ‘regular people’ as opposed to ‘standard Republicans’ Now is the time to renew our focus on students and their futures MORE,” McConnell told reporters. “I think he said it exactly correctly and that’s exactly how I would express myself on that issue.”

“He said it was unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists and so I do so in the strongest possible way,” the GOP leader added.

