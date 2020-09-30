https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/group-raises-520000-for-falsely-accused-kyle-rittenhouse-for-kenosha-shooting-defense/

Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, is supporting a new state law that would protect people who run down protesters if the driver is fleeing for his life from violent rioters.

It certainly makes sense. After all, how many videos have we seen of these Black Lives Matter terrorists smashing car windows, threatening drivers, beating drivers, and even shooting them all because the “protesters” think they have a right to do so?

These so-called protesters have been handed absolute immunity for such violent and threatening actions. But, oh, no… don’t let a driver who is fearing for his life run one of these scumbags down to get away to freedom. Why, NO, that is murder, these left-wing activists say.

Well, I don’t know about you, but I have a right to protect myself, my family, my passengers AND my property from these anarchists. And if a rioter has to get run over, then that is the price of their criminal activity… at least this is the logic of DeSantis’s bill.

On Monday, DeSantis wrote on Twitter: “Today I announced bold legislation that creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. We will always stand with our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe.”

Today I announced bold legislation that creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. We will always stand with our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/ITl5GmmrZJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 21, 2020

The bill introduced in the Florida legislature, entitled the “Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Protecting Law Enforcement Act,” would criminalize attacks on police and first responders. But it would also make road-blocking protests a third-degree felony for those who “obstruct traffic during an unpermitted protest, demonstration or violent or disorderly assembly.”

The bill absolves drivers who flee dangerous mobs because they fear for their lives.

“Driver is NOT liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob,” the bill states.

The bill also warns cities that they risk losing all state funding if they perpetrate the defunding of their local police departments.

“Our right to peacefully assemble is one of our most cherished as Americans, but throughout the country we’ve seen that right being taken advantage of by professional agitators, bent on sowing disorder and causing mayhem in our cities. I will not allow this kind of violence to occur here in Florida,” DeSantis said.

He added, “[The law will] require a felony if you incapacitate any of the roadways. We see people take over interstates. That is absolutely hazardous. It’s not fair to motorists who get caught up in that, so that will be unacceptable.”

It’s about time these anti-American protesters are put on notice that their criminality will no longer be tolerated.

