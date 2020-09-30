https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/high-praise-christian-education/

(CHRISTIANITY TODAY) – If you’ve grown up in evangelicalism, you’re familiar with what it means to cultivate a Christian worldview – the idea that all of life and life’s interactions with the world have a distinctly Christian approach to them. As an ethics professor at a Protestant seminary, my career is devoted to developing a framework with which to understand and live out authentically Christian lives. My children attend a classical Christian school, and my wife is a classical Christian schoolteacher. Our entire family invests in an educational pursuit intended to produce lives “worthy of the Lord and please him in every way: bearing fruit in every good work, growing in the knowledge of God” (Col. 1:10).

Does it work?

A recent report from the American Enterprise Institute and the Institute for Family Studies called “The Protestant Family Ethic: What Do Protestant, Catholic, Private, and Public Schooling Have to Do with Marriage, Divorce, and Non-Marital Childbearing?” compares Christian (Protestant evangelical) school education with public school, secular private schools, and Catholic schools. Among the findings, adults who attended Christian schools are more than twice as likely to be in an intact marriage as those who attended public schools.

