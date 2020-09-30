https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/30/how-could-the-director-of-the-fbi-not-know-all-this-sen-lindsey-graham-isnt-buying-all-of-james-comeys-i-dont-recall-responses/

Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying remotely before the Senate Judiciary Committee today:

Here’s the short version of what Sen. Lindsey Graham’s opening round of questioning unearthed from Comey:

Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis also spotted several times where Comey claimed to have been unaware of things you’d think the director of the FBI should have known:

“I can’t recall”-a-palooza!

Graham ended up blasting Comey for all his “I don’t know” and “I can’t recall” responses:

Wow.

And the hearing is far from over.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...