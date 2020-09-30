https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-hispanic-voters-telemundo-say-president-trump-overwhelmingly-won-debate-66-34/
Well, this wasn’t supposed to happen!
Following the debate on Tuesday night Hispanic voters on Telemundo OVERWHELMINGLY gave the debate to President Trump 66% to 34%.
That is just stunning!
Hillary won the Hispanic vote 66 to 34 percent in the 2016 election.
Telemundo viewers agree: @realDonaldTrump WON the debate by 32 points!
TRUMP 66%
BIDEN 34% https://t.co/AccYDAiZWK
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 30, 2020
