https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-hispanic-voters-telemundo-say-president-trump-overwhelmingly-won-debate-66-34/

Well, this wasn’t supposed to happen!

Following the debate on Tuesday night Hispanic voters on Telemundo OVERWHELMINGLY gave the debate to President Trump 66% to 34%.

That is just stunning!

Hillary won the Hispanic vote 66 to 34 percent in the 2016 election.

Telemundo viewers agree: @realDonaldTrump WON the debate by 32 points! TRUMP 66%

BIDEN 34% https://t.co/AccYDAiZWK — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 30, 2020

