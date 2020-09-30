https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cant-remember-joe-biden-fed-line-reporter-ohio-video/
Blue collar Joe spoke at a train station in Alliance, Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden took the Amtrak from Cleveland to Alliance and was greeted by a group of Trump supporter blaring his gaffes over giant speakers.
At one point Biden had to be fed a line by a reporter because he forgot what he was talking about.
“I can’t remember,” Joe said as he tried to trash Trump.
Of course the reporter gladly helped Biden since he was speaking without his trusty teleprompter.
WATCH:
