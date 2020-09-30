https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/30/i-watched-that-idea-burn-down-buildings-blaze-tv-host-reacts-to-joe-bidens-contention-that-antifa-is-an-idea/

Tuesday night’s debate was a bit of a mess. He’s done it several times already, so we knew Joe Biden was going to work in the lie that President Trump called the neo-Nazis in Charlotteville “very fine people” — he also asked CNN in August if they’d ever heard Trump “say one negative thing about white supremacists.” It’s a lie he keeps repeating so no one calls him on it. Moderator/debater Chris Wallace asked Trump if he’d denounce white supremacy, which should have been a quick “Absolutely.” Instead, he quickly pivoted to left-wing violence from Antifa, which Joe Biden laughed off as not an organization, but an idea.

Along with Townhall’s Julio Rosas, Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer has been on the ground with video camera in hand for a lot of riots that the mainstream media don’t want to cover, and he has some thoughts about Antifa just being an “idea.”

According to Joe Biden I’ve spent the last 3 years working full time documenting an idea Getting assaulted multiple times by that idea Receiving 2 concussions from that idea Having thousands of $ of camera equipment destroyed by that idea Antifa is one hell of an idea! — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 30, 2020

I watched that idea burn down buildings Loot clothing stores Assault police officers with a bat Murder a man in cold blood Stab a black man What kind of idea is this? — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 30, 2020

Sleepy Joe probably thinks that Antifa just means anti-fascist, like those brave American soldiers storming the beach at Normandy. To be fair, he probably doesn’t spend that much time on social media or Fox News, where he might see video of that “idea” in action, assaulting journalists, smashing windows, and starting fires. If Antifa is just an idea and not an organization, who organizes who will be medics, who will set the dumpsters on fire in the street, who will block intersections, and who will be in charge of blocking journalists’ cameras with umbrellas or signs?

There is nothing more dangerous than an “idea.” — Iris (@osirisinthecity) September 30, 2020

That idea is also largely responsible for about $1B in damages in major cities across the country. — Wild Hare (@awildhare) September 30, 2020

Do you think he knows better? — Rachel Gutierrez (@Lucky_Starzz) September 30, 2020

We honestly don’t think he does. Why would he, unless he spends more time on Twitter than we suspect — which is none.

@MrAndyNgo must be besides himself…knowing it was all just an “idea” Stay safe my brothers — Emily 🇺🇲 (@Stoned_m0nkie) September 30, 2020

A ton of it is documented on youtube. Multiple sources livestreaming every night for 100+ nights. — Joe Solomon 🇺🇸 (@TideFanJoe) September 30, 2020

It is an idea and you know it. Pretty shields, flags, and outfits though. [sarc] — Steven Money (@StevenMoney) September 30, 2020

Funny how all of these unorganized people wear the same clothing and show up at the same place.

Thanks you for your professional independent reporting. Its unbelievable that Wallace and the media let him get away with it. — Vika Varkosh (@Vikavarkosh) September 30, 2020

Wallace never pushed back on any of Biden’s outright lies. Wallace had no facts. Wallace was one of the worst moderators I’ve ever seen in a Presidential debate. He was completely disrespectful to the President while letting Joe tell his lies. Antifa, an idea. How insulting. — Billy Clemens (@wmc2214) September 30, 2020

Never mind that they wear a uniform and you can find their branches on Facebook. According to the gaslighting Left, if you can’t pick up the phone and call the CEO of Antifa, they’re not a “real” organization. — Fred Envy (@FredEnvy) September 30, 2020

The man who shot a Trump supporter in Portland claimed he was “100 percent Antifa.”

Not to mention that now they let #AntifaIsJustAnIdea rent U-Haul trucks to deliver rioting supplies. — Ivana Punchu (@ivana_punchu) September 30, 2020

Antifa is a terrorist organization. — KnightWriter #ClassNotRace (@KnightRheidyr) September 30, 2020

