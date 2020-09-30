https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/never-stops-senator-dick-durbin-pushes-scam-trump-likely-putin-target-holds-debt-bs-video/

Fired FBI Chief James Comey is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

The hearing started at 10 AM Eastern.

During questioning Senator Dick Durbin suggested that President Trump is likely target for Russia and Vladimir Putin because he has debt.

These shameless liars will NEVER STOP!

The Russia Hoax has been debunked over and over again for the past three years.

In fact, just yesterday DNI John Ratcliffe released documentation hidden from the public for over four years that Hillary Clinton planned and approved of pinning the Russia hoax onto Donald Trump.

But this didn’t stop Durbin from pushing the Russia-Putin hoax again on Wednesday morning.

These Democrats are horrible liars.

