CNN’s Jake Tapper claimed a friend sent him a text message during Tuesday night’s debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio that said Trump caused his friend’s sixth grade daughter to burst into tears and run to her room as she watched the debate. Tapper made the claim during after-debate analysis while waiting for the start of an interview with Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod said he too got a text from someone about a child upset from watching the debate.

Video:

Jake Tapper says his friend’s 6th grade daughter “burst into tears, had to run to bed” because she was “so appalled” by Trump during debate. pic.twitter.com/uNiQVsYkES — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2020

Transcript via CNN:

Tapper: “We are all getting text messages from friends all over the country, a friend of mine in Kansas City watching her first debate with her six great (sic) daughter, daughter bursts into tears has to run to bed because she was so appalled, the 6th grade girl at what she saw from the president of the United States. We all want to get a dive into the substance but it’s almost difficult to get there.”

Axelrod: “You’ve been saying for four years, as I’ve sat across from you for four years, you’ve been talking about this element of Donald Trump, and this kind of destructive impulse of his to lash out in ways that are just — you know, I got a text from the grandfather of a 12- year-old, to your point. Not an African American kid. But we just had to talk will down off of a rate spiral (sic) from watching that, this is from the kid’s mother. His first ever debate, and that’s what he got to witness should showed, doesn’t even begin to describe it.”

