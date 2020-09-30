https://www.dailywire.com/news/james-woods-sums-up-presidential-debate-in-one-hilarious-tweet

On Wednesday night, after the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had come to its conclusion, actor James Woods summed up the debate in one hilarious tweet, indirectly referring to moderator Chris Wallace’s penchant during the second half of the debate for challenging President Trump while leaving Biden’s remarks unaddressed, a performance that left many people highly critical of Wallace.

Woods wrote, “President Trump crushed his opponent Chris Wallace head to head in the debate. There was also another fellow wandering around muttering to himself.”

Biden had moments when he did seem to be talking in a vacuum, such as when he insisted, “The party is me. Right now, I am the Democratic Party.” When Biden repeated, “I am the Democratic Party,” Trump wittily responded, “Not according to (Kamala) Harris.”

During the debate, Woods opined, “Chris Wallace is shamelessly biased. It’s a beautiful demonstration of fake news in action. I’m actually glad it’s happening, because you can see it for yourself.”

Woods added later, “Outnumbered and out gunned, Trump was an everyman tough guy who declared very clearly he wasn’t about to take any crap from a tired career political hack and his media gunsel. Imagine if Trump had been able to answer one question uninterrupted and Biden been forced to answer his.”

Wallace was criticized heavily after the debate for treating Trump heavy-handedly while treating Biden with kid gloves. As The Daily Wire reported:

One of the issues that Wallace was called out for the most was how he appeared to let Biden interrupt Trump but would jump in to interrupt Trump when Trump would talk over Biden. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade even noted the discrepancy and called it out on social media, writing: “Why is @JoeBiden allowed to interrupt? @realDonaldTrump is not.”

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy wrote: “I love Chris Wallace, but he should get out of the way. … Biden doesn’t support the Green New Deal. Oh, Wallace got that out of him? No, Trump did. Oh, well, did Wallace clarify what’s parts of Green New Deal Biden is against? No, needed to move on …”

Conservative Dana Loesch wrote on Twitter: “Never allow Chris Wallace to moderate another debate again. This was an absolute sh** show. The viewer wasn’t even a secondary concern.”

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter wrote: “Every time Trump is nailing Biden, Chris Wallace interrupts. ‘That’s the next topic!’”

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted: “I generally like Chris Wallace. This is a HARD debate to moderate. But it’s just true that this debate is very clearly two against one.”

Political strategist Chris Barron added: “Biden/Wallace won the debate. Don’t try to spin me with some bs. Fox News just handed the most important debate in history to the left. And they did it on purpose. If you have one set of rules you enforce it on all participants. Chris Wallace failed miserably.”

