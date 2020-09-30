https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-brushes-off-reporter-asking-last-nights-debate-jill-biden-jumps-save-day-video/

Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Wednesday boarded the Amtrak train in Cleveland to head to Alliance, Ohio.

A Bloomberg reporter asked Biden what he thought of last night’s debate as he boarded the train.

President Trump came out swinging last night and pummeled Biden and his co-debater Chris Wallace.

77-year-old Biden looked battered and tired and brushed off the reporter.

“We’ll get a chance to talk about that at the next stop,” said Biden.

Then Jill jumped in to save the day and spoke on her husband’s behalf.

“He did a great, didn’t he? He did a great job!” Jill said.

And the sycophantic reporters fell in line and agreed.

WATCH:

Just asked Joe Biden what he thought of last night’s debate as he boarded his train. He said he will address it at the next stop in Alliance, Ohio. Jill Biden said he did “a great job.” pic.twitter.com/CStbCydm8b — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

Biden’s handlers shooed away reporters.

“You guys stop! Let’s go you guys!”

WATCH:

And Joe and Jill Biden board the Amtrak train in Cleveland. Next stop: Alliance, Ohio pic.twitter.com/qsecGvGEy1 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden looks like a zombie sitting on the train.

Joe and Jill Biden on their Amtrak train tour, chatting with Ohioans about healthcare and the economy pic.twitter.com/flgCPT6yH8 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

