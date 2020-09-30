https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-brushes-off-reporter-asking-last-nights-debate-jill-biden-jumps-save-day-video/

Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Wednesday boarded the Amtrak train in Cleveland to head to Alliance, Ohio.

A Bloomberg reporter asked Biden what he thought of last night’s debate as he boarded the train.

President Trump came out swinging last night and pummeled Biden and his co-debater Chris Wallace.

77-year-old Biden looked battered and tired and brushed off the reporter.

“We’ll get a chance to talk about that at the next stop,” said Biden.

Then Jill jumped in to save the day and spoke on her husband’s behalf.

“He did a great, didn’t he? He did a great job!” Jill said.

And the sycophantic reporters fell in line and agreed.

WATCH:

Biden’s handlers shooed away reporters.

“You guys stop! Let’s go you guys!”

WATCH:

Joe Biden looks like a zombie sitting on the train.

