In the heat of last night’s debate, there was a lot of discussion on social media about Chris Wallace’s clear bias towards helping Joe Biden. Bickering between the two candidates seemed to annoy many. A few zinger lines made headlines, as they always do.

But there’s one thing that was not properly discussed at the debate that’s at top of mind for millions of America. Which candidate is more capable and willing to keep Americans safe in the face of rising crime and anarchy? Conventional wisdom would say that since it’s all rising now under President Trump, that Biden would be the one who has the advantage on that particular argument. But during the debate, he didn’t just fail to take advantage of that notion. He avoided it throughout.

Debates usually come down to two things: Sound bites and general sentiment. The sound bites almost always come out as headlines since it’s zingers and gaffes that make for media fodder. But general sentiment is much more challenging to quantify and report on, especially when the debate itself was a convoluted mess. Nevertheless, we have a window into how people feel about a particular topic based on presence in—and absence from—post-debate takes.

As of noon Eastern the day after the debate, the sentiment that Joe Biden made people feel safer in the face of rising anarchy is non-existent. I’m not seeing it discussed in any of the shows, even from progressive mainstream media. I’m definitely not seeing it on social media as the main point of contention is about who won and whether or not Biden was wearing a listening device. Do Americans feel they’ll be safer under Biden? That does not seem to be the case.

It was conspicuous that President Trump called out Antifa while Joe Biden inaccurately quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray in saying that Antifa is “an idea.” Despite mainstream media’s best efforts to downplay Antifa as a threat by calling their anarcho-communist actions and violence “peaceful protests,” Americans are waking up to the truth that they are a major threat to leftist cities and they are spreading throughout the country.

Joe Biden could have come out strongly against the anarchy. Instead, he gave a lukewarm, obligatory denouncement of “all violence” and let Chris Wallace change the subject for him. In other words, he will NOT keep us safe and the people know it.

