https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-tells-ally-chris-wallace-not-support-green-new-deal-not-says-website/

In the first presidential debate on Tuesday Joe Biden said he supported the Green New Deal.

Joe Biden wants to get rid of oil and coal plants and weatherize 4 million buildings in the United States.

Biden then said he “does not” support the Green New Deal.

Does Joe Biden know what he’s talking about? Joe Biden: “The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward…” *seconds later* Chris Wallace: “Do you support the Green New Deal?” Joe Biden: “No, I don’t support the Green New Deal.” pic.twitter.com/ampOmwPGTo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2020

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden in First Presidential Debate 9 PM ET — 90 Minutes and NO Breaks

But that isn’t what it says on his own website!

If you go to the Biden-Harris website Joe Biden clearly supports the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal will cost $93 trillion.

It is the destruction of America and complete nonsense.

But China and Venezuela and Iran and Russia support it.

It’s a complete disaster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

