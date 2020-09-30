https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-tells-ally-chris-wallace-not-support-green-new-deal-not-says-website/
In the first presidential debate on Tuesday Joe Biden said he supported the Green New Deal.
Joe Biden wants to get rid of oil and coal plants and weatherize 4 million buildings in the United States.
Biden then said he “does not” support the Green New Deal.
Does Joe Biden know what he’s talking about?
Joe Biden: “The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward…”
*seconds later*
Chris Wallace: “Do you support the Green New Deal?”
Joe Biden: “No, I don’t support the Green New Deal.” pic.twitter.com/ampOmwPGTo
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2020
But that isn’t what it says on his own website!
If you go to the Biden-Harris website Joe Biden clearly supports the Green New Deal.
The Green New Deal will cost $93 trillion.
It is the destruction of America and complete nonsense.
But China and Venezuela and Iran and Russia support it.
It’s a complete disaster.