Within minutes of it occurring, the Biden campaign turned his “Will you shut up, man” line from last night’s debate into a T-shirt:

So, was this “bad moment” for Joe Biden planned in advance?

It really wasn’t a good look:

Biden followed that insult up with, “keep yapping, man”:

Ah, great moments in debate history.

