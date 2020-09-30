https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/joe-bidens-desperate-campaign-resorts-to-doctored-video-to-make-donald-trump-look-bad-and-looks-bad-doing-it-video/

With Donald Trump seemingly having fared better during last night’s debate than Democrats had been hoping for, Joe Biden’s campaign has got their work cut out for them today.

So they put their heads together, pooled their collective brainpower, and came up with this:

Wow. Brutal! Isn’t it brutal, everybody? Lord knows how Donald Trump will come back from that.

The “will you shut up, man” moment I remember was Biden refusing to answer a direct question on whether he supports packing the supreme court. Trump started interrupting, pushing him to actually answer the question lol https://t.co/DcTd0X39bk — subtweetive streak (@simpleartfarmer) September 30, 2020

In case you missed it:

Joe Biden on if he would pack the Supreme Court: “I’m not going to answer the question”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/quZEYyJ9Ae — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 30, 2020

So, basically, Joe Biden’s campaign tried to capitalize on the moment Donald Trump was trying to call him out for refusing to answer a question that he should’ve been entirely prepared to answer and figured that the best they could do is try to appear even less mature than Trump.

This is stupid and unnecessary. — zoey (@zoeythegreat) September 30, 2020

Who was complaining about not being “presidential” again? https://t.co/AkPHkgHa57 — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) September 30, 2020

Taking the high road via the low road is a bold strategy, but desperate times call for desperate measures. And the Biden campaign is nothing if not desperate right now.

Meh. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 30, 2020

GP The Left Can’t Meme, part 11,637 https://t.co/mtmulucAj5 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 30, 2020

Goddammit this is awful. At least Trump memes look like an effort was made. https://t.co/hEC9y1ZdOQ — Pedro: Ruler of the known and unknown Universe (@blaine_hunter) September 30, 2020

This is all his team has? Christ, the Left can’t meme. https://t.co/7lYLAFAtLp — kaitlin, the dogma lives loudly within me (@thefactualprep) September 30, 2020

Whoever heads his social media should be fired ASAP. https://t.co/W1hkhrt9bn — Suzanne Elizabeth (@Suz_Eliz69) September 30, 2020

Maybe they will be, after getting into big trouble for using Joe Biden’s Twitter account to post “manipulated media”:

Waiting for @washingtonpost to be rattled that @JoeBiden posted a doctored video https://t.co/wAkUlU5llC — The Tolerant Left (@HidenBarris20) September 30, 2020

We’re joking, of course. Joe Biden always gets the kid gloves treatment, even when he behaves like a child.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

