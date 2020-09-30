https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/30/journalists-covering-antifa-blast-joe-biden-people-arent-being-assaulted-in-the-streets-by-an-idea/

Anti-fascist counter-demonstrators cross the Burnside Bridge across the Willamette River from the west side of the city to the east side in search of the far-right group, the Proud Boys, in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Self-described anti-fascists vowed to confront the rally while leaders from the far right urged their followers to turn out in large numbers to protest the arrests of multiple members of right-wing groups in the run-up to the event. Antifa members often cover their faces with masks, making it harder to identify them. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

As I wrote earlier, Joe Biden denied the existence of Antifa, calling it just an “idea” and scoffing when President Donald Trump called it a dangerous group.

He falsely characterized the words of FBI Director Christopher Wray who was trying to say it was a movement. But Wray also made clear it was real, a threat and they had many investigations into people who self-identified as Antifa. He also said they were “coalescing regionally into what you might describe as small groups or nodes” that are under investigation.” Attorney General Bill Barr also made it clear that Antifa was a real threat. Trump has moved to declare it a terrorist group.

Not only does Biden not seem to even understand the basic reality of Antifa, but he has refused to condemn Antifa by name despite months of BLM/Antifa violence and rioting. He’s just condemned “violence” in general which isn’t calling out the people on his own side who are behind it.

Biden wasn’t pressed on his failure by debate “moderator” Chris Wallace, although Wallace asked Trump to condemn white supremacists, something Trump has done repeatedly, just last week declaring the KKK a terrorist organization. Trump is not connected to white supremacists, but Biden is connected to the BLM/Antifa people, some of whom have explicitly said their goal is to get Trump out. Biden has specifically embraced the BLM which has been connected to 91% of the riots. Biden staffers and Kamala Harris have even donated money to a fund to help get people arrested during the riots out of jail. So where is the media pressing him to disavow these criminal supporters?

In the words of one of my Democratic friends who was trying to figure out what Joe Biden was saying, “If Antifa doesn’t exist, why are they in all these cities? How can they be chanting ‘every city, every town burn the precincts to the ground’ if they are not a group?” Exactly. When even Democrats are mystified by Joe’s response, this is where he has a problem.

Congress has held hearings on Antifa violence and Americans have see all kinds of videos with Antifa committing all kinds of violence. Yet Biden, the Democrats and their supportive media are trying to tell Americans don’t believe the evidence of your own eyes.

But there’s a group of folks who have a message for Joe Biden. That’s the people who have been covering BLM/Antifa for months, who have provided a vital service particularly given the failure of a lot of the legacy media to provide accurate coverage.

Imagine their astonishment to hear Biden claim basically that their coverage isn’t real.

Andy Ngo who has covered a lot of Antifa violence and has testified before Congress on it, chastised Biden for his remarks.

From Fox News:

“If Biden made the comment last year, I think it would be excusable,” Ngo, who is also the author of an upcoming book on the group, told Fox News. “But by now, we’ve had months and months of rioting where there are clear Antifa-organized elements. We’ve had hearings in Congress related to Antifa. There is evidence in the criminal complaints against some charged showing Antifa ties.” Ngo continued, “Biden’s statement shows that on this subject, he – and the Democrats – want to keep the liberal status quo, which is to downplay and deny the threat of the organized militant far-left.” “What people need to know about Antifa is that it is an ideology and movement that includes organized cells or groups,” he said. “You don’t maintain sustained months of rioting in places like Seattle and Portland without members, participants and money.”

Elijah Schaefer who has also been on the ground covering a lot of the riots in a variety of cities blasted Biden’s reaction in a very succinct way.

According to Joe Biden I’ve spent the last 3 years working full time documenting an idea Getting assaulted multiple times by that idea Receiving 2 concussions from that idea Having thousands of $ of camera equipment destroyed by that idea Antifa is one hell of an idea! — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 30, 2020

I watched that idea burn down buildings Loot clothing stores Assault police officers with a bat Murder a man in cold blood Stab a black man What kind of idea is this? — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 30, 2020

The GOP also have a video out that drops the hammer on Joe for his remarks.

Antifa is terrorizing cities all over the country. Yet Joe Biden acts like they don’t even exist. pic.twitter.com/gpig1Ry6jc — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 30, 2020

