Just over one-third of registered U.S. voters consider themselves “woke” – while substantially more either don’t know what the term means or don’t think it applies to them, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Thirty-four percent of voters said they identified with the label, which denotes a heightened progressive awareness of historical injustices. Seventeen percent said they did not consider themselves woke, while the largest share of voters – 36% – said they didn’t know what woke meant.

“It’s worth noting that 63% of the most liberal voters consider themselves ‘woke’,” Rasmussen said. “But so do 27% of the most conservative.”

Still, he cautioned that identifying with that label is not universally predictive of political alignment.

“As with many terms, it may be that ‘woke’ means one thing in political circles but something else entirely (or nothing at all) in the larger culture,” he said.

“Most black voters (54%) consider themselves to be woke,” Rasmussen also pointed out. “Most white voters (52%) are unfamiliar with the term.”

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from September 24-26, 2020.

