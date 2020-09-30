https://mediarightnews.com/kayleigh-mcenany-biden-got-steamrolled-and-exposed-by-trump/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was livetweeting tonight’s presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

McEnany summed up her opinion on the debate in one tweet saying that “Joe Biden just got STEAMROLLED! President @realDonaldTrump EXPOSED Joe!!”

Observing reactions to the debate, she tweeted, “‘Should there be anymore debates?’ the Liberal, Biden-loving Fake News Media suddenly asks in unison. That is NOT a question you ask if your candidate wins!”

She was retweeted by Senior Advisor Jason Miller who added, “0% chance Biden shows up for another debate. He’ll chicken out and hope his allies in the media cover for him.”

In another tweet, McEnany said, “Joe Biden was LIGHT on substance, HEAVY on confusion. President @realDonaldTrump just exposed that Biden is an Empty Suit to be filled by the Radical Left puppeteers!”

McEnany also commented on what Trump has often referred to as “Obamagate,” saying that “There was no TRANSITION because the Democrats tried to wage a coup!! And by the way, Joe, gave the idea to use the Logan Act to frame General Flynn. President @realDonaldTrump EXPOSES the Left!”

Some of the other top tweets from McEnany:

Why did Hunter Biden get 3.5 MILLION dollars from Moscow while Joe Biden was Vice President?

“In 47 months, I’ve done more than you’ve done in 47 years!” – President @realDonaldTrump to Joe Biden

“The economy is recovering FASTER than expected,” Chris Wallace points out.

“Wait a second, let me shut you down for a second, Joe!!” President @realDonaldTrump is DOMINATING!!!

