Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway responded to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden late on Tuesday night by claiming he “lied” during the debate about previous remarks she made.

The remarks from Conway that Biden referenced during the debate came from a Fox News interview in August where Conway said:

I also noticed there was a quote today from a restaurateur in Wisconsin saying, ‘are you protesters trying to get Donald Trump re-elected?’ He knows full stop and I guess Mayor Pete knows full stop that the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on whose best on public safety. I was in Fort McHenry last night when Vice President Pence gave his impassioned plea and one of his biggest applause lines in that audience, standing ovation, is when he talks about the thin blue line. He talks about how we would never defund the police. We have more generously resourced and we’re deeply respected, our military veterans, our police, our border protection and other law enforcement officers keeping us safe.

Following Conway’s remark in August, Biden claimed during an interview on MSNBC that Conway said that the rioting was “better for us.”

Biden said, “I have a quote here from Kellyanne Conway, she said, ‘the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, it equals, it’s better for us, it’s very clear choice it presents for us.’”

During the debate, Biden repeated the remark but left out the “better for us” portion, but then claimed without evidence that Trump was trying to cause chaos because it would help him on the campaign trail:

And by the way, you know, his own former spokesperson said, ‘You know, riots and chaos and violence help his cause.’ That’s what this is all about. … Here’s the point, the point is that that’s why he keeps trying to rile everything up. He doesn’t want to calm things down instead of going in and talking to people and saying, ‘Let’s get everybody together. Figure out how to deal with this.’ What’s he do? He just pours gasoline in the fire constantly and every single solitary time.

Conway responded on Twitter, writing: “Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either.”

Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either. https://t.co/MaNckWRB2n — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 30, 2020

