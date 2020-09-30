http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rHfZhd4DWQU/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) said Wednesday morning after the first presidential debate that he was concerned by Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s claim that Antifa is “not a group.”

McCarthy said in response to a journalist’s question, “I think the president has been very clear that he’s against anybody for committing violence in the streets. The president said just recently that he was going to designate KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations.”

He added, “I was concerned when I listened to Joe Biden try to claim that Antifa was not a group. I don’t know what’s on the streets then.”

Biden said during the debate, referring to Trump, “His own FBI Director said unlike white supremacist, Antifa is an idea not an organization, not a militia. That’s what his FBI Director said.”

Trump responded: “Well, then you know what, he’s wrong.”

Biden was referring to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s remarks at a September 17, 2020, hearing where he said regarding Antifa, “It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.”

Trump chastised Wray later that day, tweeting, “And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with ‘murder’. LAW & ORDER!”

McCarthy also criticized Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who has asked supporters to chip in for a fund bailing out protesters in Minnesota. At least $210,000 went to bailing out protesters and rioters who were arrested in the unrest immediately following Floyd’s death, according to the fund’s organizers.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

McCarthy also slammed Harris for not visiting two sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles who were shot this month.

“She was the top cop, the attorney general. I have watched, in L.A., two sheriffs, walk up and get shot in the head by just sitting in a car. I have not seen any comments from Kamala Harris. I know she went to California right after that, I did not hear of her visiting those two,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he supported Trump’s plan to designate KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations, announced earlier this week.

“The president’s action by making KKK and Antifa terrorist organizations, I applaud,” he said.

