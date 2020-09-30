https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/kindergarden-teacher-loses-job-getting-eyeballs-tattooed-black/

(METRO UK) – A school teacher was forced to stop teaching at a kindergarten as his appearance frightened young pupils.

Sylvain Helaine, 35, whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black, was asked to switch age groups when a parent complained he gave their three-year-old nightmares.

He said last year he was teaching at the Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau, a suburb of Paris, when the parent said their son, who was not taught by Helaine, was scared after seeing him. A couple of months later the school authorities informed him he would no longer teach kindergarten children.

