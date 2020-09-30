http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wPCEUXp8CHM/

Lin Wood, an attorney for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, threatened to sue former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday on behalf of his client for defamation after Biden tweeted a video that identified Rittenhouse as a white supremacist.

There is no evidence that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist. He currently faces murder charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for shooting three rioters last month, two of whom died. Rittenhouse has argued, citing video, that he acted in self-defense.

Biden’s video played audio from Tuesday night’s first presidential debate — in which, ironically, President Donald Trump said that he would denounce white supremacists — and claimed in the accompanying text that Trump had refused to do so.

At one point, the video showed a photo of Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin armed with an AR-15 during ongoing riots. Other images in the video included white supremacists marching in a torchlight procession in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Wood, who also represented teenager Nick Sandmann in lawsuits against CNN and the Washington Post for falsely portraying him as a white supremacist in a viral video in 2019, tweeted on Wednesday morning:

John Pierce, who is also representing Rittenhouse, told Breitbart News Sunday: “Kyle is not a racist or a white supremacist. He is a brave, patriotic, compassionate law-abiding American who loves his country and his community.”

